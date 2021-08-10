Compass (NYSE:COMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Compass (NYSE:COMP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Compass’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:COMP traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.15. The company had a trading volume of 29,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,990. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57. Compass has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point raised shares of Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

