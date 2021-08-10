Comparing DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) & Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT)

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) and Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get DAVIDsTEA alerts:

This table compares DAVIDsTEA and Krispy Kreme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DAVIDsTEA -6.70% -30.35% 7.54% Krispy Kreme N/A N/A N/A

This table compares DAVIDsTEA and Krispy Kreme’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DAVIDsTEA $91.03 million 1.10 -$41.85 million N/A N/A Krispy Kreme $1.12 billion 2.32 -$64.30 million N/A N/A

DAVIDsTEA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Krispy Kreme.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DAVIDsTEA and Krispy Kreme, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DAVIDsTEA 0 0 0 0 N/A Krispy Kreme 0 3 11 0 2.79

Krispy Kreme has a consensus target price of 20.96, suggesting a potential upside of 31.81%. Given Krispy Kreme’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Krispy Kreme is more favorable than DAVIDsTEA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of DAVIDsTEA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Krispy Kreme beats DAVIDsTEA on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA Inc. operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and tea beverages. The company provides loose-leaf tea in white, green, oolong, black, pu'erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories. As of May 04, 2021, it operated through 18 company-owned stores. The company also provides its products its e-commerce platform, davidstea.com; and distributes products through 2,500 grocery stores and pharmacies. DAVIDsTEA Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Mount Royal, Canada.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain. It owns and franchises Krispy Kreme stores. As of August 01, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,400 retail shops in 32 countries. It also produces doughnut mixes and doughnut-making equipment. Krispy Kreme, Inc. was formerly known as Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc. and changed its name to Krispy Kreme, Inc. in May 2021. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Krispy Kreme, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pret Panera I G.P.

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.