Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Commerzbank from €6.50 ($7.65) to €6.00 ($7.06) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerzbank from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Commerzbank from €5.80 ($6.82) to €6.30 ($7.41) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Commerzbank to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.03.

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at $6.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a current ratio of 15.10. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $8.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commerzbank will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

