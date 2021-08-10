Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will announce $1.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.07 billion. Commercial Metals reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year sales of $6.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $7.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,390,000 after buying an additional 4,813,741 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,904,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,086,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,365 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth about $27,407,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth about $24,093,000. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

CMC stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.11. 648,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,877. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.32. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $34.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

