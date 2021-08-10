Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will announce $1.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.07 billion. Commercial Metals reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year sales of $6.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $7.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,390,000 after buying an additional 4,813,741 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,904,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,086,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,365 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth about $27,407,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth about $24,093,000. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

CMC stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.11. 648,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,877. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.32. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $34.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Metals (CMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.