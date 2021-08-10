CoinDeal Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $702.00 (CDL)

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. In the last seven days, CoinDeal Token has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinDeal Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinDeal Token has a total market capitalization of $817,808.60 and approximately $702.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinDeal Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00052474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014596 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.58 or 0.00806834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00104672 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00039626 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Profile

CoinDeal Token (CRYPTO:CDL) is a coin. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 coins. CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinDeal Token is token.coindeal.com . The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/CoinDeal

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindeal is one of the largest exchanges in Europe with more than 40 cryptocurrencies pairs in offer, including the most popular ones such as: Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin and FIAT currencies such as Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), Polish zloty (PLN), Ruble (RUB), Swiss franc (CHF) and Korean won (KRW). The company actively provide its users with the opportunity to participate in the development of CoinDeal, so by voting for new cryptocurrency users can decide which of them will be added to the exchange. The platform has the highest SSL standard security integrated with Cloudflare functionality. User accounts are protected by a multi-level 2FA verification. For the withdrawal of funds, it is necessary to have an email confirmation, which is also required when using the platform with new IP addresses. 90% of user funds are stored on cold wallets protected by Multisignature. CoinDeal Token (CDL) is the Coindeal exchange native coin, which allows users to earn passive income when staking it under specific conditions. “

Buying and Selling CoinDeal Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinDeal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinDeal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinDeal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinDeal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.