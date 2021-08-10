Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Blake Bath Sells 8,750 Shares of Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $679,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,213.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CCOI stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.85. 7,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,098. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 702.70 and a beta of 0.13. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 410.53%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 18,459 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the second quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 8.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.14.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.