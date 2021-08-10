CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 270.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,139 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at $30,781,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 101.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 163.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 75,385 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 1,240.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,645,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,810 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 9.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 534,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,740,000 after purchasing an additional 46,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS opened at $63.26 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

