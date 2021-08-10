CMH Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,040 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,735,000 after buying an additional 1,165,923 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,205,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,556,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,489,000 after acquiring an additional 110,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,727,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,131,000 after acquiring an additional 22,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.92. 23,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,890. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.52. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.91.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

