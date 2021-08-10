Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 7,693 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,907 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,693 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Target by 0.8% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Target by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 21.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 11.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 532 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $264.11. 191,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,449,493. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $131.25 and a 52 week high of $263.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

In related news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.47.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

