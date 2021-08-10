Clear Street Markets LLC Buys 48,764 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,764 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 865.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 150.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 100,920.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAC stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,786,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $197,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

