Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Peel Hunt began coverage on Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS CKNHF opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. Clarkson has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $45.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.89.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

