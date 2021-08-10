Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Mondi (LON:MNDI)

Mondi (LON:MNDI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,225 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Mondi in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,094.17 ($27.36).

LON:MNDI traded up GBX 21 ($0.27) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 2,033 ($26.56). 510,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,841. The company has a market capitalization of £9.87 billion and a PE ratio of 19.87. Mondi has a twelve month low of GBX 1,425.47 ($18.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,088 ($27.28). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,946.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

