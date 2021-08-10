Citigroup Raises Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target to $68.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HCAT. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $57.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.41. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, Director Anita Pramoda sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at $425,427.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $168,125.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,685.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,476 shares of company stock valued at $11,451,350. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the second quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

