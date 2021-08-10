Citigroup Increases Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $34.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.02.

NYSE:CCL opened at $22.71 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.57.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 40.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

