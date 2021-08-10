Citigroup Boosts Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $325.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $310.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

PODD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Insulet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $282.31.

PODD stock opened at $286.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,205.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.12. Insulet has a 12-month low of $192.98 and a 12-month high of $306.46.

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,113,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,438,000 after acquiring an additional 44,875 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 114.3% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,304,000 after purchasing an additional 552,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,242,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,885,000 after purchasing an additional 450,706 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

