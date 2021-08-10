Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,033 OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of OFS Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OFS. Western Standard LLC increased its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 181.6% during the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 248,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 160,286 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 94.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 35,985 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 542.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

OFS Capital stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.87. OFS Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. OFS Capital had a net margin of 92.88% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Analysts predict that OFS Capital Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.65%.

OFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of OFS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.