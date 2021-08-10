Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $93,000 in Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWP opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24. Forward Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $20.31.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

