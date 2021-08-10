Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $109,000 in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 39.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 31.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

NOA opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76. The company has a market cap of $415.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.49. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

North American Construction Group Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

