Citadel Advisors LLC Has $111,000 Stake in Acies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACACU)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Acies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACACU) by 95.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,542 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acies Acquisition were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Acies Acquisition by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 126,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $479,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acies Acquisition by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACACU opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40. Acies Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

Acies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Manhattan Beach, California.

