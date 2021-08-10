Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DCRCU. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth $1,743,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth $3,994,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth $996,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth $737,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth $6,845,000.

DCRCU stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $14.96.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

