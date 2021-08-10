Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 19,077 Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology during the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of IMTE opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.24. Integrated Media Technology Limited has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Integrated Media Technology Ltd. is a technology investment, product development and distribution company. It engages in developing, manufacturing and distributing of 3-dimension display equipment and wholesales audio products. The firm focuses on the business activities in the sale and distribution of autostereoscopic 3D display, 3D conversion equipment and software, development and sale of 3D autostereoscopic technology and provision of 3D consultancy services.

