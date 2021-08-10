CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.30 million-$209.04 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.66 million.CIRCOR International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.100-$2.300 EPS.
Shares of NYSE CIR traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,099. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.71. The stock has a market cap of $653.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.63. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54.
CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $180.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CIRCOR International Company Profile
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.
