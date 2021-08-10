Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Cineplex (TSE:CGX)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$11.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.50% from the stock’s current price.

CGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cineplex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.19.

Shares of CGX stock remained flat at $C$12.43 on Tuesday. 85,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,978. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$787.29 million and a P/E ratio of -1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$4.32 and a 52 week high of C$16.76.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

