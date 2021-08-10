Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.82 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.75. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.48.

NYSE XEC opened at $64.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.73. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 77.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,492 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,238,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $132,939,000 after acquiring an additional 262,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,985,000 after acquiring an additional 268,743 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,370,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,269,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,425,000 after acquiring an additional 200,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.