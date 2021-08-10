Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 35,389 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 38,657.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 26,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 26,287 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,086,000 after buying an additional 186,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,160,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XEC opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $76.39.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XEC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Financial raised Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.48.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

