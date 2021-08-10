Cigna (NYSE:CI) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CI. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.16.

Shares of CI opened at $211.15 on Friday. Cigna has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.31.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 951 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Cigna by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 95,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,965,000 after purchasing an additional 189,001 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $1,959,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

