Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 1,153.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, boosted their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

NYSE CIEN opened at $56.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.22. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $291,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $99,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,599 shares of company stock worth $2,830,542 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

