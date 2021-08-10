CIBC Lowers Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target to C$20.50

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price objective cut by CIBC to C$20.50 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IPL. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares lowered Inter Pipeline from a sector perform rating to a tender rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$18.88.

TSE:IPL opened at C$19.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.16. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$11.23 and a 1-year high of C$21.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.78%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

