CIBC Increases Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$92.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$87.00 to C$92.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$95.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$94.33.

TSE:GRT.UN opened at C$87.94 on Friday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$71.66 and a 52 week high of C$88.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$84.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

