CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.93

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$23.93 and last traded at C$23.89, with a volume of 65663 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.45.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of CI Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$26.00 price objective on CI Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CI Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$22.59. The company has a market cap of C$4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$640.40 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.2205324 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

In other news, Director Thomas Pinaud Muir purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$763,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$763,000.

CI Financial Company Profile (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

