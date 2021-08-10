Churchill Capital Corp VII’s (OTCMKTS:CVIIU) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

Churchill Capital Corp VII’s (OTCMKTS:CVIIU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, August 11th. Churchill Capital Corp VII had issued 120,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $1,200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Churchill Capital Corp VII’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

CVIIU opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00.

