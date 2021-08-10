Christopher J. Bowick Sells 20,000 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $908,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $46.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.70. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CALX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Calix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Calix by 13.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in Calix by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 19,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Calix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Calix by 0.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Calix by 70.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

