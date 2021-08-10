Christopher J. Bowick Sells 20,000 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $908,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $46.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.70. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $49.99.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on CALX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Calix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.
Calix Company Profile
Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.
