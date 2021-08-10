Chonk Price Tops $72.79 on Exchanges (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Chonk coin can now be purchased for about $72.79 or 0.00160061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chonk has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. Chonk has a market cap of $2.84 million and $48,459.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chonk alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00053410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $383.23 or 0.00842682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00107335 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00041517 BTC.

Chonk Coin Profile

Chonk is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.