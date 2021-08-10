Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target Raised to $113.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHH. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.00.

CHH stock opened at $120.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.50. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $123.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $2,048,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,408,279.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 14,043 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $1,678,840.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,314.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,058 shares of company stock worth $4,839,842 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 436,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,869,000 after acquiring an additional 18,892 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

