Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Position Lifted by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Chewy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Chewy by 4.9% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Chewy by 35.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Chewy by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chewy by 5.4% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $91.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,557.00, a PEG ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.54. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $3,932,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 274,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,600,442. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,798,316.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,748,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,362 shares of company stock worth $20,030,199 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CHWY shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.55.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

