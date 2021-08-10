Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 55.90% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,858. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $154.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.25. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.95%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

