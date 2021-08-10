Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Given a C$11.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) received a C$11.50 price objective from equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 71.64% from the stock’s current price.

CHE.UN has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 target price (down from C$9.00) on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bankshares upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank cut Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.69.

CHE.UN stock traded up C$0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.70. 304,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,581. The firm has a market capitalization of C$700.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$4.07 and a 1 year high of C$8.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

