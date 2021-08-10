Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Given a C$11.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) received a C$11.50 price objective from equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 71.64% from the stock’s current price.

CHE.UN has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 target price (down from C$9.00) on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bankshares upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank cut Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.69.

CHE.UN stock traded up C$0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.70. 304,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,581. The firm has a market capitalization of C$700.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$4.07 and a 1 year high of C$8.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

