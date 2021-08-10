Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) released its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.11 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG traded up $5.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,327. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.40. Chegg has a 12 month low of $62.84 and a 12 month high of $115.21.

Get Chegg alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.