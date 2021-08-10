Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $529.36 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will report $529.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $534.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $527.50 million. Check Point Software Technologies posted sales of $509.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $123.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,957. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $109.07 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,558 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,914 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,831,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $71,375,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,212,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,785,000 after acquiring an additional 560,332 shares during the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

