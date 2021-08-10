Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,204 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.61% of Cactus worth $16,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Cactus by 6.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cactus by 1,747.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cactus by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cactus by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cactus by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cactus alerts:

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares in the company, valued at $4,137,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WHD. Barclays raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cactus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.36.

WHD stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.80. 11,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $44.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.