Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,639 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 380,213 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. Commvault Systems makes up 0.9% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $29,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVLT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 380,727 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,969,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,510,000 after purchasing an additional 72,197 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,018,000 after purchasing an additional 195,136 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,685,000 after purchasing an additional 64,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Commvault Systems stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.52. 6,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,013. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $83.41. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.42.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,300 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $97,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,442.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $339,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,938,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,169,694 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

