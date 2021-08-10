Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 17,126 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,126 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $17,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.08. 128,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.16 and a fifty-two week high of $102.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen set a $97.44 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.65.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

