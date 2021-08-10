Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 13,714 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,664 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,714 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $23,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 78.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,849 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 97,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,040,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on UNH. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $411.80. The stock had a trading volume of 87,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,740. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $407.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $388.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

