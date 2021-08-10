Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 690,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $22,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth $32,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $30.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,364. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.42. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.25.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Community Banks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

In other United Community Banks news, EVP Robert A. Edwards purchased 9,900 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $299,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,689.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

