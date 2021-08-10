ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,105 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.38% of ChampionX worth $19,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 5.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 21.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $808,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,791.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.60. 68,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,092. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 397.23 and a beta of 3.31. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHX. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ChampionX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

