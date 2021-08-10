ChainX (PCX) Market Cap Tops $45.29 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.13 or 0.00008919 BTC on major exchanges. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $45.29 million and $1.21 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00044484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00139118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00146393 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,088.58 or 0.99572553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $356.29 or 0.00769754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 10,970,275 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

