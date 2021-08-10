Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) vs. Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Critical Analysis

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) and Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.2% of Lightspeed POS shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Ceridian HCM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ceridian HCM and Lightspeed POS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM 1 4 5 0 2.40 Lightspeed POS 0 2 12 0 2.86

Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus target price of $106.33, suggesting a potential downside of 0.06%. Lightspeed POS has a consensus target price of $113.46, suggesting a potential upside of 22.42%. Given Lightspeed POS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lightspeed POS is more favorable than Ceridian HCM.

Profitability

This table compares Ceridian HCM and Lightspeed POS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM -6.92% -1.15% -0.36% Lightspeed POS -50.92% -3.07% -2.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ceridian HCM and Lightspeed POS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM $842.50 million 18.93 -$4.00 million $0.14 760.00 Lightspeed POS $221.73 million 53.72 -$124.28 million ($0.65) -142.58

Ceridian HCM has higher revenue and earnings than Lightspeed POS. Lightspeed POS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ceridian HCM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ceridian HCM beats Lightspeed POS on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc. engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels. The Bureau solutions offer payroll and payroll-related services using legacy technology. The company was founded on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc. provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's cloud platforms are designed interrelated elements, such as omni-channel consumer experience, a comprehensive back-office operations management suite to improve customers' efficiency and insight, and the facilitation of payments. Its platform functionalities include full omni-channel capabilities, order-ahead and curbside pickup, point of sale, product and menu management, employee and inventory management, analytics and reporting, multi-location connectivity, loyalty, customer management, and tailored financial solutions. The company also offers Lightspeed Loyalty; Lightspeed Analytics; Lightspeed Payments, a payment processing solution; and Lightspeed Capital, a merchant cash advance program. In addition, it sells a suite of hardware products to complement its software solutions for the retail and hospitality segments, such as customer facing displays, stands, barcode scanners, receipt printers, cash drawers, payment terminals, and an assortment of other accessories, as well as provides installation and implementation services. The company was formerly known as LightSpeed Retail Inc. and changed its name to Lightspeed POS Inc. in October 2014. Lightspeed POS Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in MontrÃ©al, Canada.

