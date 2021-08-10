Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s share price rose 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $12.16. Approximately 33,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,628,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

CENX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upgraded Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 15.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $4,982,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 27.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 16,582 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 12.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,477,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,084,000 after purchasing an additional 165,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 101.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. 50.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

