Central Puerto (CEPU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.93 million during the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, analysts expect Central Puerto to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CEPU opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $370.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Central Puerto has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $2.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Puerto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Central Puerto stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Central Puerto were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,709 MW.

