Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 11,634 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 67,719 shares.The stock last traded at $7.31 and had previously closed at $7.36.

CGAU has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America cut Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 4.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.80.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $401.85 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $940,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $93,195,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $44,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.